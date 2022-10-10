Kyle Shanahan Optimistic Jason Verrett Will Replace Emmanuel Moseley Soon

Shanahan optimistic resilient Verrett could replace Moseley originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers do not want to rush cornerback Jason Verrett back before he is ready, but the veteran is a clear option to take over now that Emmanuel Moseley has suffered a season-ending ACL injury.

Coach Kyle Shanahan shared that the club will look to get the 31-year old back into the mix at practice before expecting him to play in games, but they know Verrett’s potential. Shanahan hopes the corner can return sooner than later, but they will be cautious.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“If Verrett is good to go, he’s a big-time corner,” Shanahan said Monday via conference call. “If he can get practice reps, get out there and get fully healed and in game shape and ready to go, he’ll be our guy.”



Verrett has faced more adversity than most players or people see in a lifetime. Multiple season-ending leg injures have limited the cornerback to 40 game appearances since he was selected in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft.

“I’m definitely not putting it past him,” Shanahan said. “JV, I’m sure you’ve seen a little it of it just from him being around him. He’s a very impressive person. He’s gone through as much bad things in his career that he has continually had to try to overcome.”

There is no doubt that when Verrett is healthy, he is one of the best corners in the league.

In 2020, he appeared in 13 games with the 49ers and recorded 60 tackles -- 50 solo. That same season, Verrett snagged two interceptions, broke up seven passes and recorded two tackles for loss.

"Playing the whole year in 2020, and the type of year he had for all of the things that happened before that was unbelievable,” Shanahan said. “We just need him to practice so he can hold up through everything, and get his skillset back, and if he does do that, I think you guys know just like most of the people in this league know how good of a corner JV is.”

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast