Jeff Wilson Jr. Posts Heartfelt Message to Fans After 49ers-Dolphins Trade

Wilson posts heartfelt message to fans after 49ers-Dolphins trade

Jeff Wilson Jr. arrived to the 49ers in 2018 as an undrafted rookie out of North Texas.

Five seasons, 2,120 total yards and 19 touchdowns later, Wilson is packing his bags for South Beach after San Francisco traded him to the Miami Dolphins just hours before Tuesday's trade deadline.

Later that night, the 26-year-old running back logged onto Instagram and posted a heartfelt message to teammates and the passionate 49ers fanbase.

"Four years ago, you welcomed me to the Bay Area with open arms and a lot of love," Wilson wrote. "I was a long way from Texas where I grew up, but you made me feel at home from day one.

"Thank you to the front office, coaches and all of the staff at the facility and stadium. The culture within the 49ers is special, and it's because of the people."

Wilson's best season in red and gold came in 2020 when he led San Francisco in rushing with 600 yards on 126 attempts (4.8 average). He was off to a fantastic start in 2022, tallying 468 rushing yards on 92 attempts (5.1 average) over eight games.

Wilson endured many highs and lows throughout his 49ers tenure, starting with a four-win season in 2018 and going on to suit up for Super Bowl LIV the following year.

"To my teammates, my brothers, our bond is forever," Wilson wrote. "From the Super Bowl to the dog days in camp to just hanging out, we made amazing memories.

"To the Faithful, man, what an amazing fan base. I'm thankful for you.

"Know that as this new chapter begins, I'm forever grateful for the first chapter."

Wilson now reunites with former 49ers backfield mate Raheem Mostert and Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, who ran the 49ers' run game from 2017-20 before getting promoted to offensive coordinator last season.

The 49ers Faithful will be cheering for that Dolphins trio from afar.

