Jerry Rice Named 49ers Honorary Captain Vs. Eagles for NFC Championship Game

Rice named 49ers honorary captain vs. Eagles in NFC title game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers are pulling out all the stops before their matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.

Pro Football Hall of Famer and 49ers legend Jerry Rice will serve as the honorary captain for San Francisco as the 49ers try to upset the No. 1 seed Eagles at their home field, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Honorary captains for Sunday’s NFC Championship Game: Jerry Rice for the 49ers, Brian Dawkins for the Eagles. pic.twitter.com/LIQODl0PDG — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 29, 2023

Rice, widely regarded as one of, if not the best wide receivers in NFL history, is a three-time Super Bowl champion and even was named Super Bowl MVP in 1988 with the 49ers.

Having one of the best players in league history as an honorary captain surely is one way to motivate a 49ers squad looking to make the Super Bowl for the second time in four seasons.

For Philadelphia, Hall of Fame safety Brian Dawkins will be the Eagles' honorary captain. Dawkins is no stranger to the biggest stage, helping assemble the Eagles team that won Super Bowl LII -- their first title-- against the New England Patriots as an executive.

If the 49ers are to walk away with a ticket to Super Bowl LVII, they have to be precise and methodical in almost everything they do.

And who better to lead the way than Rice?

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast