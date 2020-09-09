SF 49ers

Jimmy Garoppolo, George Kittle Among 49ers Team Captains for 2020 Season

By Dalton Johnson

49ers name their team captains for the 2020 NFL season originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers on Wednesday named seven players as team captains ahead of the 2020 NFL season.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, tight end George Kittle, offensive tackles Mike McGlinchey and Trent Williams, defensive end Arik Armstead, cornerback Richard Sherman and linebacker Fred Warner all were given the honor. 

NFL teams can have up to eight team captains. The 49ers left one spot open for a player to emerge as captain during the season.

None of the seven players named captain come as a surprise. It also is clear Trent Williams has made an instant impact on his teammates and 49ers coaches. The veteran lineman emerged as a leader in his first training camp with the 49ers. 

The 49ers right now have four offensive players as captains and three on the defensive side. No special teams player was named captain. 

The 49ers are set to host the Arizona Cardinals in their season opener on Sunday at Levi's Stadium.

