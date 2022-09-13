Jimmy Garoppolo-Cowboys Trade Squashed by Jerry Jones' Dak Prescott Update

Jerry Jones squashes possibility of Jimmy G trade to Cowboys originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Any speculation of Jimmy Garoppolo getting traded to the Dallas Cowboys might have been put to rest Tuesday morning.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, renowned for making shocking comments during his weekly radio hit on 105.3 The Fan, claimed that Dallas won’t be placing quarterback Dak Prescott on injured reserve because he has a chance of playing in one of Dallas’ next four games.

“We won’t be putting him on IR, which means we want him to be in consideration for playing within the next four games,” Jones said Tuesday morning. “Consequently, the people that are ready to play quarterback for us are the ones that played all preseason in Cooper Rush and [Will] Grier.

“We don’t have any potential trade pending or in the mill.”

Garoppolo rumors swirled Sunday night when Prescott exited the Cowboys’ season-opening 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fourth quarter with a thumb injury.

The noise just became louder Monday morning when it was reported that Prescott would miss six to eight weeks after undergoing surgery to repair his right thumb.

However, the Cowboys appear content with Rush and Grier running the show under center. Dallas' next four games are against the Cincinnati Bengals, New York Giants and Washington Commanders.

Rush was listed as the Cowboys’ backup quarterback entering the season. He led Dallas to a victory in his lone career start in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season, a 20-16 win over the Minnesota Vikings on the road. Rush completed 24 of 40 pass attempts for 325 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in that contest.

When the 49ers suit up for their Week 2 clash against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, it appears Garoppolo will return to his backup role behind Trey Lance instead of taking a trip to Jerry World.

