Jimmy Garoppolo's Teammates Surprised 49ers QB Doesn't Get Respect He Deserves

Williams, CMC surprised Jimmy G doesn't get respect he deserves originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

MEXICO CITY -- Jimmy Garoppolo might be playing his best football since becoming a member of the 49ers, but the lack of respect he gets outside of the building surprises his teammates.

Both Christian McCaffrey and Trent Williams shared their feelings after the club’s 38-10 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night in Mexico City. The left tackle has been playing with Garoppolo since being traded to the club in 2020.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

“He’s a baller, man,” Williams said. “I don’t know why that’s ever even been in question. Every time you see the man, all he does is win. I love Jimmy to death. He is such great teammate, such a great dude.

“Just hate to see him get slighted all the time because I feel like he is such a good talent, such a good quarterback. He’s the main reason why we are playing so well.”

Through his nine games during the 2022 NFL season -- eight as a starter -- Garoppolo has completed 179 passes for 267 yards, 15 touchdowns and only four interceptions.

Garoppolo is boasting a 104.1 passer rating, which ranks him fifth in the league. Only Miami Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa (118.4), Seattle Seahawks' Geno Smith (108.0), Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes (107.3) and Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts (106.5) rank higher than the 49ers play-caller.

McCaffrey, who is new to the locker room, has found his groove with his new quarterback quickly, recording 21 receptions on 24 targets through his four games with the club -- including seven of seven on Monday night at Estadio Azteca.

“He is such a talented quarterback,” McCaffrey said. “He doesn’t get enough credit in my eyes, at all. He is a great leader, super smart, can make make any throw and just a great guy to be around. It’s been a lot of fun to be able to pick his brain and mesh with him.”

Garoppolo has had his ups and downs in regards to his touchdown-to-interception ratio throughout his career. Even when he led the team to the Super Bowl in 2019, the Eastern Illinois alum threw 13 interceptions in the regular season, a 2.7 percent rate, compared to 27 touchdowns.

In 2021, when Garoppolo led the team to the NFC Championship Game, he threw 20 regular-season touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Following the 49ers' Week 11 win, Garoppolo has not thrown an interception since Week 7.

“It surprises me, I ain’t going to lie,” Williams said. “He does everything right, he’s not a knucklehead. He is a model-A teammate, you can’t get any better than him. Just to so see some of the stuff people say about him, it sucks, but it’s life.

“We are in a fishbowl and a lot of people are going to pick us apart. It comes with it, but it just sucks because he’s such a good dude.”

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast