Jimmy Garoppolo's Viral Courtside Moment Hilariously Recalled by George Kittle

Kittle explains backstory behind Jimmy G's viral courtside moment originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

While a new episode of "Bachelor In Paradise" was airing on Monday night, Jimmy Garoppolo's gravitational pull sitting courtside at the Warriors game was greater than any contestant on the beach in Mexico.

The 49ers' quarterback, along with tight end George Kittle, fullback Kyle Juszczyk and running back Christian McCaffrey were in attendance for the Warriors' 132-95 win over the San Antonio Spurs at Chase Center.

CMC, Jimmy G, Kittle and Juice are sitting courtside 🤩#BayAreaUnite pic.twitter.com/jCNtKuL1gd — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 15, 2022

A clip of Garoppolo went viral after the quarterback was swarmed by the Warriors' dance team, a hilarious visual that surprised absolutely nobody.

They were loving Jimmy G 😂 pic.twitter.com/AxOK7Mswrk — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 15, 2022

Kittle, who sat next to Garoppolo on Monday night, joined 95.7 The Game's Whitey Gleason and Ray Ratto on Wednesday where he not only added a hilarious wrinkle to the story, but revealed that the 49ers' newest offensive weapon seemingly went unnoticed next to Garoppolo.

“Besides the very first woman who came up to say, ‘Hi,’ to Jimmy, they all said, ‘Hi’ to all of us,” Kittle said. “Besides Christian. They all left Christian out to dry, I don’t know why. The best part about that, too, that wasn’t the Golden State dancers. I’m not gonna say 'elderly,' but that was the older dancers that came up to say, ‘Hi,’ to us, which made it 10 times better. They were all just the biggest fans. I will say, they were all very, very infatuated with Jimmy G.”

Clearly, the infatuation with Garoppolo spans multiple generations.

Coach Kyle Shanahan joined KNBR 680's "Murph & Mac" on Wednesday morning, where he was asked about the viral moment with his players and was not the least bit surprised by how popular Garoppolo was with the dance team.

"I did see that," Shanahan said. "It's a normal thing. I've been at fundraisers with him, it's a tough life he's gotta live.

"It's unbelievable. I've seen it before though, so it doesn't surprise me."

It sounds as if the 49ers cannot go anywhere as a team without their quarterback drawing a crowd, which they have grown quite accustomed to over the years.

McCaffrey, on the other hand, deserves better.

