Odd Stat Shows Jimmy Garoppolo's Bizarre Success Without Touchdown Pass

Stat shows Jimmy G's bizarre success without touchdown pass

Just win, baby.

That’s been the clear mindset of 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, as he reached an astonishing milestone following San Francisco’s 22-16 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on “Sunday Night Football.”

Garoppolo (.833) has the highest career winning percentage as a starting QB in both the regular season and postseason, over Hall of Famer Otto Graham (.792), Patrick Mahomes (.783), Daryle Lamonica (.766) and Tom Brady (.759) -- but there’s a catch.

He holds that winning percentage when he does not throw a single touchdown pass. Read that again.

Highest career winning percentage as starting QB since 1950 (regular season & postseason, min. 10 starts):



.833 - Jimmy Garoppolo when throwing 0 TD passes

.792 - Otto Graham (overall)

.783 - Patrick Mahomes (overall)

.766 - Daryle Lamonica (overall)

.759 - Tom Brady (overall) — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) November 14, 2022

The bizarre stats don’t end there.

Garoppolo’s record when he starts and doesn’t throw a TD pass is 10-2, the best record by any quarterback since 1950.

Jimmy G is a winner 😤 pic.twitter.com/Z8mU0INnVA — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 14, 2022

Wild.

Although it might not be a traditional way of succeeding as a quarterback, it seems to be working out just fine for the 31-year-old.

And when you have playmakers like Christian McCaffrey, Elijah Mitchell and Deebo Samuel, it makes sense.

