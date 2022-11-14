49ers

Odd Stat Shows Jimmy Garoppolo's Bizarre Success Without Touchdown Pass

By Tristi Rodriguez

Stat shows Jimmy G's bizarre success without touchdown pass originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Just win, baby.

That’s been the clear mindset of 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, as he reached an astonishing milestone following San Francisco’s 22-16 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on “Sunday Night Football.” 

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Garoppolo (.833) has the highest career winning percentage as a starting QB in both the regular season and postseason, over Hall of Famer Otto Graham (.792), Patrick Mahomes (.783), Daryle Lamonica (.766) and Tom Brady  (.759) -- but there’s a catch. 

He holds that winning percentage when he does not throw a single touchdown pass. Read that again. 

The bizarre stats don’t end there. 

Garoppolo’s record when he starts and doesn’t throw a TD pass is 10-2, the best record by any quarterback since 1950. 

Wild. 

RELATED: Hufanga leads NFL safeties in three key defensive categories

Sports

49ers 23 hours ago

What to Know: 49ers vs. Cardinals in Mexico City

49ers 17 hours ago

Kyle Shanahan Believes 49ers Are Gaining Momentum After Consecutive Wins

Although it might not be a traditional way of succeeding as a quarterback, it seems to be working out just fine for the 31-year-old. 

And when you have playmakers like Christian McCaffrey, Elijah Mitchell and Deebo Samuel, it makes sense. 

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

49ersNFLJimmy Garoppolo
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us