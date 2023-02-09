49ers Legend Joe Montana to Auction Off ‘Million-Dollar' Super Bowl Jersey

49ers legend Joe Montana is auctioning off some of his personal football memorabilia collection, including a jersey he wore in two Super Bowls four years apart that could shatter a football collectibles record.

The collection of more than 300 items from Montana's storied career includes his gold helmet from Notre Dame and the No. 16 jersey he wore in Super Bowls XIX and XXIII.

The bidding starts Friday on the Goldin collectibles website. Founder Ken Goldin believes the jersey will set a record for most valuable football collectible ever sold.

"A Super Bowl jersey itself is going to be a seven-figure item of Joe Montana because it’s a million-dollar piece for sure," Goldin said. "But he actually wore the same jersey in two games because his wife Jennifer left a note with the jersey 'You did so well the first time, you should wear this one again.' And if you look at pictures, you see that the stripes on his jersey are different than all of his teammates, but back then, they weren’t as sensitive, so the NFL didn’t make him change his jersey. So he actually wore it in two different Super Bowls."

Goldin believes the entire collection is valued at more than $4 million.