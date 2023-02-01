John Lynch Committed to 49ers General Manager Job for 2023 NFL Season

Lynch still committed to 49ers GM job for 2023 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It appears that 49ers general manager John Lynch is not going anywhere.

Speaking with reporters during the 49ers' end-of-season press conference, Lynch confirmed that he will be remaining in the Bay Area for the time being.

"I plan on being here," Lynch said. "I really do and I'm committed to doing this and I'm having a great time doing it and committed to finding a way to get a little bit better."

Lynch added that he was "proud" of what the 49ers accomplished in the face of various injuries -- including to San Francisco's quarterbacks -- and while his expectations were to win the Super Bowl, he still is able to appreciate what was done in spite of that.

"I'm proud of the team we built," Lynch continued. "I can't say enough about the job [49ers coach] Kyle [Shanahan] and his coaching staff did.

"I've got a lot of respect for our players, the way they handled themselves and it's hard to win a game in this league, let alone 12 straight and unfortunately in the last game, it just wasn't in the cards and I think that will always be there, this feeling."

Along with lamenting what could have been had the 49ers been fully healthy against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game, Lynch noted that the 49ers' challenge moving forward is trying to figure out how to make the team good enough to actively compete for another Super Bowl.

"I'm committed, our ownership is committed and Kyle and I are committed to finding a way to get better and that's exactly what we plan on doing," Lynch told reporters. "It's just hard to conceptualize that because you're still stuck in this season.

"In due time, we'll move forward."

Since Lynch was named the general manager of the 49ers in 2017, San Francisco has reached the NFC Championship three times -- in 2019, 2021 and 2022 -- and Super Bowl LIV against the Kansas City Chiefs.

At one point last season, Amazon reached out to Lynch and reportedly offered him three times his general manager salary in an attempt to lure him away from the 49ers and back into the broadcast booth. Despite the reported pay raise, Lynch opted to stay in the Bay Area.

With the 49ers coming ever closer to that sixth Lombardi trophy, Lynch will keep at it until comes a day that San Francisco wins that elusive Super Bowl trophy.

And the first step in that journey is for the 49ers' general manager to stay put and continue building upon the foundation that already is set.

