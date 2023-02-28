John Lynch ‘Confident' Nick Bosa's 49ers Contract Extension Will Work Out

Lynch 'really confident' Bosa's extension will come to fruition originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

INDIANAPOLIS — 49ers John Lynch understands locking in Nick Bosa for the foreseeable future is a top priority for the club, but he shared they are still very early in the process.

The general manager spoke to local Bay Area media while at the NFL Combine and shared that talks have been very minimal regarding the edge rusher’s potential extension — including a quick chat in the parking lot at the facility.

Still, Lynch believes that an arrangement eventually will be worked out.

“I feel really confident,” Lynch said. “It’s hard for me. I want things done now. I always challenge that. Why can’t we? He wants to be here, we want him. Deadlines tend to drive these things, but our track record is -- we get them done."

Bosa was named Defensive Player of the Year for his performance throughout the 2022 season racking up a league-high 18.5 regular-season sacks, two forced fumbles, 51 tackles, 41 solo and 19 for a loss.

The star edge rusher set himself up to become the highest-paid defensive player in the league even if that wasn’t his goal. The 25-year-old shared after the club’s season came to an end that he was not worried about any impending contract talks, touting that his agent and the team will come to an agreement when it is time.

“I’m definitely going to have patience and probably not worry about it for some time,” Bosa said at the end of January. “I have an amazing agent who will handle all of that and I’ll just enjoy my time off and get ready to roll next year.”

The top-paid defensive lineman in 2022 was Aaron Donald who earns over $31.6 million per year. Pittsburgh Steelers T.J. Watt ranks second with a $28 million yearly salary and Nick’s bother Joey comes in third earning $27 million per year.

Bosa shared that being the highest-paid defensive player in the league was not a goal for his future contract. What is most important is staying in a situation where he can flourish, and the 25-year-old knows that the 49ers will offer him that potential.

“I’d love to be here for sure,” Bosa said. “This is a great organization and they treat me as good as you can, and I have amazing relationships here so hopefully, yeah.”

Bosa is under contract through the end of the 2023 season so there is no pressure to get a long-term deal done anytime soon. Historically the club has finalized long-term extensions near or during training camp prior to the start of the season.

If Lynch has his way, it would be done well before that time.

