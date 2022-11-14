Kyle Shanahan Believes 49ers Are Gaining Momentum After Consecutive Wins

Shanahan sees 49ers gaining momentum after consecutive wins originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers were at one point 3-4 in their 2022 NFL season and hit a crossroads with injuries to key players on both defense and offense.

Rather than sinking deeper below .500, Kyle Shanahan’s team has bounced back with two wins against both the Los Angeles Chargers and the Los Angeles Rams as San Francisco is trending upwards.

After the 49ers’ 22-16 victory over the Chargers in Week 10, Shanahan feels that the team is beginning to build momentum as they get back into the race for the NFC West following the Seattle Seahawks’ 21-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers overseas in Munich, Germany.

“Yeah, I want them to feel like that,” Shanahan told reporters postgame. “I thought just overall we played our best team game and cleanest game versus the Rams a couple weeks ago, so that was a great momentum that we felt.

“I thought it was the first time we had done that consistently in all three phases. I really wanted to pick up off that this week.”

Along with building momentum, the 49ers also are developing a reputation for coming from behind in their wins against both Los Angeles football teams.

“I love seeing that,” Shanahan added. “I know our numbers were bad on that, so that’s cool that they did that. It didn’t feel like a huge comeback win. It just felt like the whole game was kind of the same.

“I get when you score field goals and they get a touchdown, then that score isn’t like that, but I almost treated it like a zero-to-zero game all the way there to the end and it kind of was, it was always a one-score game.”

The 49ers will continue building momentum heading into Week 11 against NFC West rival the Arizona Cardinals on “Monday Night Football” at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

