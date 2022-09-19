Kyle Shanahan Wants Trey Lance to Be ‘Part of Everything' During Injury Rehab

Shanahan wants Lance to be 'part of everything' during rehab originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Trey Lance’s 2022 NFL season has ended, and now the 22-year-old needs to prepare for 2023.

Lance suffered a season-ending ankle injury in the 49ers’ 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium. The 22-year-old shared a photo informing the public that he underwent successful surgery on Monday.

The next process for the 49ers quarterback will be rehabbing to ensure he’s ready for the 2023. Often, players might want to go off on their own to rehab injuries with their training staff, but that doesn’t appear to be the case for Lance.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said he would be shocked if the North Dakota State product wasn’t with the team while rehabbing his ankle injury.

“I know some guys have been over there to already visit him, but yeah, we’re not sure yet, but as soon as he can get back in here and start rehabbing, we’re going to want him to be a part of everything,” Shanahan told reporters at Monday’s press conference.

“Every meeting he can be at, every practice he can be at. I know he’s not going to be able to do all of that because of how much he’s going to have to rehab, but especially in those meetings, we don’t plan on Trey being away from us at all. Whenever he is not taking care of his ankle, we plan on him being with us.”

Despite not having the information on hand regarding how long Lance will be out with his ankle injury, Shanahan assumed that Lance should be ready for Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

In the meantime, San Francisco will be leaning on veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo for the remainder of the 2022 NFL season. The 30-year-old’s first start is challenging as Week 3 sees the 49ers clash with the Denver Broncos on Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High.

