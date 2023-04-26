NFL Mock Draft 2023: Experts Project 49ers' Three Third-Round Picks

NFL mock draft: Experts project 49ers' three third-round picks originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 2023 NFL Draft is almost here, which means there's just enough time to see who the league's top experts think the 49ers will choose.

San Francisco won't draft a player until No. 99 in the third round, where the team also holds picks No. 101 and No. 102 in addition to eight more picks in the following rounds.

So, who might the 49ers select with their first three of 11 total picks? Let's take a look at how the experts think things will shake out:

No. 99 -- Byron Young, EDGE, Tennessee

"It is always a safe bet to project the 49ers selecting a defensive lineman early in the draft. One year after the 49ers chose edge rusher Drake Jackson, they could go back for seconds.

"Young registered 12.5 sacks in his 23 games at Tennessee. He fits nicely into the D-line rotation to give the 49ers a little more juice as a pass rusher. Free-agent departure Samson Ebukam never provided much opposite of Nick Bosa, so this is one area where the 49ers can be improved from a year ago.

"Young, 25, is mature. He is an explosive athlete, who ran a blazing 4.43 seconds in the 40-yard dash. He likes to get up the field, and he could gain a lot from working with 49ers defensive line coach Kris Kocurek."

No. 101 -- Wanya Morris, OT, Oklahoma

"The 49ers feel good about Colton McKivitz taking over at right tackle for Mike McGlinchey, who signed a lucrative free-agent contract with the Denver Broncos. But the 49ers should look to select an offensive tackle for line coach Chris Foerster to mold.

"Morris is a very good athlete who should adapt well to the 49ers' zone-blocking scheme. He also has good arm length to serve as an asset in pass protection. Morris, named after the Boyz II Men singer of the same name, is the pick. Thank you in advance.

"He could challenge for the role as the team's swing tackle and, eventually, work into a starting role."

No. 102 -- Luke Schoonmaker, TE, Michigan

"The 49ers currently have three tight ends under contract: George Kittle, Charlie Woerner and Ross Dwelley. It is time for them to invest in a draft pick who can serve as a well-rounded backup.

"Schoonmaker has good size and athleticism. He finished his college career with 35 receptions for 418 yards and three touchdowns in his final season in Ann Arbor. This figures to be a strong year for tight ends chosen in the middle portion of the draft, and Schoonmaker is the best fit for the 49ers."

No. 99 -- Richard Gouraige, OT, Florida

"Gouraige mostly has played left tackle, but also has seen time at left guard. In his final season at Florida, the offensive lineman only allowed 14 total pressures— 12 hurries, one hit and one sack. Analysts believe that the Gator is a better pass protector than run blocker but is athletic enough to do both.

"Gouraige is a candidate who could sit behind left tackle Trent Williams and learn during his first NFL season, in preparation for when the All-Pro does decide to hang it up."

No. 101 -- Darnell Washington, TE, University of Georgia

"Washington is a big-body tight end that doubled as a sixth offensive lineman for the Bulldogs. Similar to George Kittle coming out of Iowa, Washington does not have impressive pass-catching statistics. The Georgia prospect recorded 28 receptions on 43 targets, but when Washington did catch the ball, he made it count with a 16.2-yards-per-reception average and two touchdowns.

"At Washington’s size, the tight end is an immediate mismatch for a linebacker and a challenge for a defensive lineman. His passion for run-blocking and pass protection makes him a very attractive option for the 49ers' scouting department."

No. 102 -- Clark Phillips, DB, Utah

"What Phillips might lack in size, he makes up for in his coverage skills, which ProFootballFocus graded at 86.3 for the 2022 season. The Utah product could also be an attractive option for the 49ers because of his experience at slot corner, where Jimmie Ward played in 2022.

"Ward signed with the Houston Texans during free agency and Phillips could be a candidate to compete with sophomore Sam Womack and third-year defensive back Ambry Thomas for the nickel back role.

"Phillips snagged six interceptions through 12 games in 2022 and broke up four passes. The Utah defensive back also is known for being physical and aggressive as a run defender."

No. 99 -- Jaelyn Duncan, OT, Maryland

No. 101 -- Jammie Robinson, DB, Florida State

No. 102 -- KJ Henry, EDGE, Clemson

(No descriptions)

TRADE: San Francisco 49ers receive pick 65, 2024 fourth-round pick. Houston Texans receive picks 99, 155, 2024 second-round pick.

No. 65 -- Dawand Jones, OT, Ohio State

"The 49ers won’t pick until the end of the third round, where they have three selections in a four-pick window to end the night. However, San Francisco has a massive hole at right tackle after Mike McGlinchey left in free agency. Don’t be surprised if they take advantage of their history with DeMeco Ryans and trade up with the Texans at least once during the draft."

No. 101 -- Chris Smith, S, Georgia

"The 49ers lost multiple defensive backs in free agency, including long-term safety Jimmie Ward. Meanwhile, Tashaun Gipson is entering the final year of his contract."

No. 102 -- Luke Schoonmaker, TE, Michigan

"George Kittle is one of the best tight ends in the NFL. However, he has struggled to stay healthy in his career. Schoonmaker gives San Francisco some depth with upside for when Kittle misses time in the future."

No. 99 -- Nathaniel "Tank" Dell, WR, Houston

No. 101 -- Jartavius Martin, DB, Illinois

No. 102 -- Chandler Zavala, OL, North Carolina State

(No descriptions)

No. 99 -- Blake Freeland, OT, BYU

No. 101 -- Zach Harrison, EDGE, Ohio State

No. 102 -- Jartavius Martin, DB, Illinois

(No descriptions)

No. 99 -- Steven Jones, CB, Appalachian State

No. 101 -- Kenny McIntosh, RB, Georgia

No. 102 -- Drake Thomas, LB, NC State

"I just flooded the 49ers with some of my favorites with all of their compensatory picks.

"Steven Jones is 42 years old (24, actually) but returned three interceptions for touchdowns in 2021 and led the Sun Belt Conference with 14 passes defensed in 2022. He goes from first to third gear in a hurry, giving him both the burst to make plays in front of him and outstanding recovery skills downfield. McIntosh is your typical speedy Kyle Shanahan midround running back: pure burst through the hole will make him dangerous in an offense which creates lots of holes. Drake Thomas times poorly and has stubby arms, but there are times when he looks like London Fletcher on film. Thomas is a sleeper who could start out as a special teams ace; the others could be regulars on offense and defense.

"Not a bad way for a contender with no early-round picks to wrap things up."

No. 99 (Kiper's pick) -- Joey Fisher, OT/G, Shepherd

"OK, last two picks for me, and they're both for the 49ers, who have yet to draft a player. Let's start with Fisher, who was invited to the Senior Bowl but couldn't practice due to a broken hand. He had an impressive pro day, though, and I think he is likely going to play guard in the NFL. He isn't ready to compete in 2023, but he has a ton of upside."

No. 101 (Kiper's pick) -- YaYa Diaby, DE, Louisville

"I just wrote about Diaby on Monday; he is my 10th-ranked defensive end. He broke out with 9.5 sacks last season. At 6-foot-3 and 263 pounds, he is a little undersized, but he has tools with which to work."

No. 102 - (McShay's pick) -- Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, CB, TCU

"The Niners went from 0 to 60 mph quickly, huh? After sitting out the first 98 picks, they've had three selections in a four-pick span. I considered USC defensive lineman Tuli Tuipulotu here to close out our three-round mock draft, but San Francisco's cornerback depth is lacking, and Hodges-Tomlinson has good instincts and ball skills despite a smaller frame."

No. 99 -- Julius Brents, CB, Kansas State

"Brents is a physical aggressive cover man who can help the 49ers replace free-agent departure Emmanuel Moseley."

No. 101 -- Jayden Reed, WR, Michigan State

"The 49ers have liked Reed as a complement to Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk as [a] reliable inside possession man with some underrated big-play juice."

No. 102 -- Zacch Pickens, DT, South Carolina

"The 49ers need to replenish their defensive line rotation and can tap into Javon Kinlaw's former program for a rare athlete for the position."

No. 99 -- Jayden Reed, WR, Michigan State

"Jayden Reed might be one of the better receivers in the class, but like the rest, he is a bit undersized and tested less explosive than he appears on tape. He’s a good route runner and a nice deep threat."

No. 101 -- Jammie Robinson, S, Florida State

"Tashaun Gipson and Talanoa Hufanga are a fine duo at safety, but adding Jammie Robinson could potentially bear fruit for San Francisco as a future starter."

No. 102 -- Zach Harrison, EDGE, Ohio State

"Things never all came together for Zach Harrison at Ohio State, but he is still a long, strong defensive end with outstanding explosiveness."

