NFL Rumors: 49ers Considering Matt Ryan, Andy Dalton Due to Brock Purdy Injury

Report: 49ers considering three vet QBs amid Purdy uncertainty

With Brock Purdy's surgery to repair his torn UCL set for Friday, the 49ers soon will know the fate of their young quarterback's throwing elbow.

And in the meantime, the team is preparing for all possible outcomes, whether that's a six-month recovery for Purdy as originally anticipated, or a season-long rehab.

In an article published Sunday night, NFL insider Michael Silver reported the 49ers are active in the veteran quarterback market in case Purdy's surgery sidelines him for an entire season.

"The 49ers -- depending upon the outcome of incumbent starter Brock Purdy’s elbow surgery, which is scheduled for [Friday] -- will be seeking a veteran to pair with 2021 first-round pick Trey Lance," Silver wrote. "Matt Ryan, Jacoby Brissett and Andy Dalton are among those being considered."

Names like Baker Mayfield and Mason Rudolph have been tossed out by reporters in recent days when it comes to who the 49ers might consider bringing in, and Silver's latest report provides even more jersey-swap content.

Ryan, Brissett and Dalton all served as starters in some capacity last season.

Ryan, 38, was traded from the Atlanta Falcons to the Indianapolis Colts ahead of the 2022 NFL season, where he fell woefully short of expectations before being benched late in the year. His ties to Kyle Shanahan are worth noting here, however, as the two found plenty of success and reached the Super Bowl when the 49ers coach served as Falcons offensive coordinator during the 2015 and 2016 seasons.

The Colts are expected to select a quarterback in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, and general manager Chris Ballard told reporters at the scouting combine that the team is "working through things" with Ryan still on the roster under a massive contract (h/t the Indianapolis Star's Nate Atkins).

Brissett, who also played quarterback for the Colts from 2017 to 2020, started under center for the Cleveland Browns last season in Deshaun Watson's place as he served an 11-game suspension. During those 11 games, Brissett threw for 2,608 yards with a 64.1 completion percentage and 12 touchdowns. The 30-year-old will enter free agency this month.

And Dalton, who has played for three different NFL teams across the last three seasons, is set to be a free agent again. The 35-year-old was signed to a one-year contract by the New Orleans Saints for the 2022 season to serve as a veteran backup, and perhaps he could do the same in 2023 with the 49ers. He ended up starting 14 games for the Saints, completing 252 of 378 pass attempts for 2,871 yards and 18 touchdown passes against nine interceptions.

Of course, the 49ers' hope is that Purdy will be ready in time for or near the start of the season. And even if he is, Lynch said during the combine that San Francisco "might" have to do its due diligence in insulating the team's quarterbacks room regardless.

Both Shanahan and general manager John Lynch have made it clear the team is happy moving forward with Purdy and Lance as their two options, but as last season showed, it never hurts to have an excellent backup plan in place.

