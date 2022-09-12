49ers

NFL Rumors: 49ers' Elijah Mitchell Suffers MCL Injury, Will Miss Two Months

By Tom Dierberger

Report: 49ers' Mitchell out for two months with sprained MCL originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers reportedly will be without running back Elijah Mitchell for around two months, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday.

Mitchell was diagnosed with a sprained MCL on Monday. He left San Francisco's 19-10 loss to the Chicago Bears in the second quarter with a knee injury and did not return.

Mitchell, who set a 49ers franchise rookie record with 963 rushing yards over 11 games last season, rushed for 41 yards on six carries in the first half of Sunday's contest.

The 49ers also have Jeff Wilson Jr., undrafted rookie Jordan Mason and third-round draft pick Ty Davis-Price in the backfield. Mason suited up in Week 1 while Davis-Price was inactive, which coach Kyle Shanahan explained was due to the undrafted rookie's performance on special teams in practice.

San Francisco will attempt to rebound from its Week 1 loss with a clash against the division rival Seattle Seahawks at 1:05 p.m. PT Sunday.

