NFL Rumors: 49ers QB Brock Purdy Recommended to Delay Elbow Surgery

By Tom Dierberger

Report: Doctor recommends Purdy delay elbow surgery originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Brock Purdy was set to undergo surgery to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his right throwing elbow Wednesday, but the procedure reportedly will be delayed.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday, citing sources, that Dr. Keith Meister -- the orthopedic surgeon scheduled to lead the procedure -- recommended Purdy delay the surgery due to elbow inflammation.

The two sides, per Pelissero, will discuss the plan moving forward in early March.

Purdy sustained the injury less than one month ago in the first quarter of the 49ers' season-ending loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game.

The initial expected timeline for Purdy fully returning to the field was six months. He would resume throwing three months after surgery and could rejoin his 49ers teammates in six months, slotting his return to the gridiron before training camp begins in July.

RELATED: Cosell: Purdy's sample size not enough to determine QB's skill

Postponing the surgery will allow Purdy's elbow inflammation to decrease and a full range of motion to return.

It is unclear how the delay exactly impacts Purdy's return, but Pelissero reported the postponement should not significantly affect the original timeline.

The 49ers quarterback still is expected to be healthy for the 2023 NFL season, a campaign expected to feature either Purdy or third-year signal-caller Trey Lance as the starter under center.

