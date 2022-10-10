NFL Rumors: Emmanuel Moseley Tore ACL in 49ers' Win Vs. Panthers

Report: MRI confirms torn ACL for 49ers cornerback Moseley originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers reportedly have suffered another big injury in Sunday's 37-15 win over the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Week 5.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday, citing a source, that an MRI confirmed cornerback Emmanuel Moseley sustained a torn ACL. He will be out for the remainder of the 49ers' season.

An MRI confirmed that 49ers’ CB Emmanuel Moseley tore his ACL on Sunday and he now will have season-ending knee surgery, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 10, 2022

Moseley, who had a pick six in the second quarter, left Sunday's game with a knee injury in the fourth quarter. In speaking to reporters after the game, coach Kyle Shanahan revealed that the team feared Moseley suffered a torn ACL.

Kyle Shanahan gives updates on the injuries from today's game pic.twitter.com/KwNIGTqrV8 — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) October 9, 2022

“It was tough at the end," Shanahan said. "It was a weird feeling watching E-man. It definitely took away a little from the excitement”

Emmanuel Moseley (knee) - Coach Kyle Shanahan said they're worried about an ACL.

Nick Bosa (tight groin)

Jimmie Ward (broken hand)

In addition to Moseley, Shanahan announced that safety Jimmie Ward, who made his season debut on Sunday, suffered a broken hand, while defensive end Nick Bosa (groin) and kicker Robbie Gould (knee) also sustained injuries and will undergo further tests on Monday.

With Moseley out for the season, veteran cornerback Jason Verrett -- who could be activated off injured reserve this week -- rookie Samuel Womack and second-year corners Deommodore Lenoir and Ambry Thomas will be in the mix to replace him.

