49ers

NFL Twitter Reacts to 49ers' Trade for Panthers' Christian McCaffrey

See what social media thought of the blockbuster move

By Eduardo Razo

Twitter explodes after 49ers' blockbuster trade for McCaffrey originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers pulled off a blockbuster trade Thursday night, acquiring running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers. 

San Francisco used some of its future currency to land the former Stanford product. The 49ers are sending 2023 second, third and fourth-round picks, plus a fifth-round selection in 2024. 

Given a trade of this magnitude, it was no surprise that there was plenty of reaction from the football world. Here's what some had to say: 

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Sports

49ers

49ers Acquire Star Running Back Christian McCaffrey From Panthers

Warriors

Klay Thompson Emphatically Refutes Report of Possible 2024 Retirement

After the 49ers have dealt with injuries to multiple running backs, general manager John Lynch swung for the fences and landed possibly the most prominent player available ahead of the Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast 

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

49ersNFLSan Francisco 49ersCarolina Panthers
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us