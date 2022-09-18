NFL Twitter Reacts to Jimmy Garoppolo Replacing Injured 49ers QB Trey Lance

NFL Twitter reacts to Jimmy G replacing injured Lance originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Jimmy Garoppolo is under center once again for the 49ers. As expected, NFL Twitter reacted rationally.

Or not.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Starting quarterback Trey Lance was carted off the field in the first quarter of San Francisco’s home opener against the Seattle Seahawks with an ankle injury. He was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

That gave the 49ers' quarterback job back to Garoppolo, who shockingly returned to the team on a massive pay cut after San Francisco failed to find a trade partner this offseason.

Here's what Twitter had to say:

Oh no Trey! Damn hate to see injuries! This is why you keep Jimmy. — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) September 18, 2022

‘Tis Jimmy G’s time again pic.twitter.com/krMJ5MwRL3 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 18, 2022

THe jimmy G narratives bout to be crazy tHis week 😂 — ScHoolboy Q (@ScHoolboyQ) September 18, 2022

https://twitter.com/treylance09?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@treylance09 ð wishing you a speedy recovery. https://t.co/CFXa5S4KqU — NDSU Football (@NDSUfootball)

I know this guy that recommended 9ers keep Jimmy G and he’s looking better and better because of his recommendation. 🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️ — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) September 18, 2022

Dang, these weren’t the circumstances I wanted to see Jimmy G come in. Get better Trey 😢 — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) September 18, 2022

And we’re back to Jimmy G pic.twitter.com/I7PIhEzcCy — Zach Harper (@talkhoops) September 18, 2022

Jimmy G has entered the game pic.twitter.com/RDsfnB3BbT — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) September 18, 2022

The Jimmy G era has re started. — Dr. Nirav Pandya, M.D. (@DrNiravPandya) September 18, 2022

Jimmy Garoppolo has an odd history of coming in as a backup against the Seahawks and thriving — Taylor Wirth (@WirthTM) September 18, 2022

This is absolutely heartbreaking — Angelina Martin (@angewrites) September 18, 2022

On the flip side, I truly believe Jimmy Garoppolo is going to secure another $100 million dollar contract. — Bonta Hill (@BontaHill) September 18, 2022

Jimmy Garoppolo in San Francisco pic.twitter.com/zl7LRQ02gs — Oluwajomiloju (@JomiAdeniran) September 18, 2022

Prepare for many, many Garoppolo tweets to occupy your Twitter timelines as the veteran quarterback takes back the reins of the 49ers' offense this season.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast