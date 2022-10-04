Why Nick Bosa Believes 49ers' Defense Is NFL's Best After Win Over Rams

Why game-wrecking Bosa believes 49ers have NFL's best defense originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers' defense kept the Los Angeles Rams out of the end zone for four straight quarters in their 24-9 win Monday night at Levi’s Stadium.

Nick Bosa is not surprised.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The star pass rusher believes the 49ers' defense is solidly built through all three levels. Under the bright lights of Monday Night Football, the group racked up seven sacks -- by Bosa (2), Samson Ebukam (2), Charles Omenihu (1), Hassan Ridgeway (1) and Deommodore Lenoir.

“I think it’s best in the league,” Bosa said about the defense after the game. “That’s kind of our mindset every year and this year we have the personnel to do it, not that we haven’t in the past, but just all three levels are elite players.”

Through four games, the 49ers are tied for first place with the Buffalo Bills for average yards allowed per game (234.5) and lead the league in average yards allowed per play (3.8). Bosa and Co. also have allowed the lowest amount of first downs in the league with an average of 16 per game.

The 49ers are second only to the Bills in average passing yards allowed per game. Buffalo has allowed an average of 150.8 per game, while the 49ers have allowed an average of 161.3 per contest.

Bosa cited the addition of Charvarius “Mooney” Ward in the secondary and Talanoa Hufanga’s emergence as a playmaker as key factors backing up his statement. The return of Jimmie Ward, who is eligible to return in Week 5 along with Jason Verrett, add even more firepower to the group.

Bosa has been wanting to be more involved and make more plays, and found additional motivation while watching the 49ers' loss in the NFC Championship game to the Rams just eight months ago. The All-Pro shared his thoughts with the team and it added an extra dimension to their intensity on the field

“I just watched it for the first time this week,” Bosa said. “I watched how our effort was at a different level, and it’s hard to recreate that playoff effort in a regular season game. No matter how hard you try, it seems like the playoffs just bring it out in you. But I think the effort tonight, playing this team, we were able to bring that out.”

The discussion by the team captain paid off. The 49ers' defense was able to get pressure on Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford a whopping 36 times. Bosa himself was responsible for a career-high 14 of them -- two sacks, three hits and nine hurries.

Bosa, however, is still looking to improve his game. If nothing else, the All-Pro getting the lion’s share of the attention on the defensive line will help the group flourish collectively.

“I’m still leaving a few [sacks] out there,” Bosa said. “But one game at a time and when you have a lot of guys around you who are producing, it’s a lot easier on you.”

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast