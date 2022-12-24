Nick Bosa Confident Aldon Smith's 49ers Single-Season Sack Record Reachable

Bosa believes Aldon's 49ers single-season sack record reachable originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Nick Bosa set a new career high in sacks in the 49ers’ 37-20 win over the Washington Commanders on Saturday at Levi’s Stadium, but he’s nowhere near finished.

While the 49ers look to ride their current eight-game winning streak for as long as possible as they head into the NFL playoffs, Bosa has a new goal in mind.

The All-Pro defensive end now has an NFL-leading 17.5 sacks, just two away from the franchise record of 19.5 held by Aldon Smith. After Saturday’s game, Bosa told reporters he’s "eyeing" that number with two regular-season games remaining.

Last season, Bosa recorded 15.5 sacks, reaching double figures for the first time in his NFL career.

Former New York Giants defensive end Michael Strahan has the all-time single-season record of 22.5, achieved in 16 games in 2001.

Bosa’s case for Defensive Player of the Year strengthened Saturday with two sacks, but the award is not something the explosive pass rusher is too focused on.

“No, two games left,” Bosa said on NBC Sports Bay Area’s “49ers Postgame Live” on Saturday when asked whether the DPOY award is something he thinks about. “I try to take it one day at a time. I’ve learned in this league if you look ahead, it’s not like staying on track each day at a time, each play at a time.”

Bosa was one of six 49ers chosen to the NFC Pro Bowl team earlier this week and he has a very strong case to take home the NFL Defensive Player of the Year honor.

