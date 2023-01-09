Nick Bosa Offers Humorous Glimpse at ‘Hermit' Lifestyle for 49ers' Playoff Run

Bosa provides humorous glimpse at 'hermit' football lifestyle originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers are headed to the NFL playoffs for the third time in four seasons, and that means things just got even more serious than they already were.

Players are expected to eat, sleep and breathe football on their path to the Super Bowl, but that won't be a problem for defensive end Nick Bosa.

"I know that I won't do anything different, because I've been a hermit for quite some time," Bosa said Sunday from Levi's Stadium after the 49ers ended the 2022 NFL season with a 38-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals. "So I'll be on that."

Bosa's dedication to both the game and his physique has paid dividends on the field this year, but it leaves the 25-year-old little room for extracurricular activities.

And having faced the beast that is the postseason twice before, Bosa can serve as an example to teammates who might not know what to expect -- or how they can best prepare.

"We have to get everybody on board," Bosa said. "Not that they aren't already, but we've just got to make sure the young guys who haven't been through it know that this opportunity and this team that we have right now is one that you can't waste."

So, what does a night in the life of your average NFL Defensive Player of the Year front-runner look like?

"I sit on my couch, I fill my Game Ready machine with ice, and I prop my legs up and watch some shows," Bosa explained. "And then I go to bed at 8:30, and I wake up and get to work."

Bosa added that rookie quarterback Brock Purdy is "on it," with the latter's focus on football apparent.

The 49ers as a whole likely won't need many reminders from Bosa, either, as the end of the regular season signals what he described as a "second wind" blowing through the locker room.

"It's hard to keep the same grind and the same focus for 17, but when the playoffs come around, there's a whole new energy, and we got to get everybody on board," Bosa said.

"... The mental grind that a season is, it wears on you. And then right when you get to the playoffs, you just get a second wind."

The 49ers' newest mental grind already is underway, as they found out Sunday night the Seattle Seahawks will be their opponent in the NFC Wild Card game Saturday at Levi's Stadium.

But with a dedicated hermit like Bosa leading the charge, San Francisco has to like its odds.

