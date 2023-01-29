NFC Championship

Redwood City Couple Play Tribute to Niners Ahead of NFC Championship Game

By Marianne Favro

NBC Universal, Inc.

As the faithful across the Bay Area gear up to watch the 49ers play the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, nearly 100 people came together Saturday night in Redwood City to watch a light show tribute to the Niners.

It was complete with lasers, music and a red tunnel -- all a labor of love for Leslie and Russ Muzzolini who switched their holiday light display to a Niners theme. 

NBC Bay Area’s Marianne Favro has the full story in video above.

