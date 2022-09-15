Richard Sherman Still Confident in Bold 49ers Prediction After Week 1 Loss

Sherman still confident in bold 49ers prediction after Week 1 loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Richard Sherman remains confident in his former team despite the 49ers' disappointing Week 1 loss to the Chicago Bears at Solider Field.

On a Sept. 1 episode of the "Richard Sherman Podcast." the former San Francisco cornerback predicted that the 49ers will go on to win Super Bowl LVII this season. Sherman doubled down on that prediction -- even after the ugly showing from San Francisco in Week 1 -- in an interview with NBC Sports Bay Area's Carlos Ramirez for the "49ers Talk" podcast.

"Yes, I am still confident in that prediction," Sherman told Ramirez. "I still believe in Kyle Shanahan, I still believe in the talent of that team and the leadership they have. I think they'll overcome. I think this will be a nice wake-up call, and this will be the game that really locked them in and woke them up for the rest of the season."

Sherman, who joined Amazon Prime Video's "Thursday Night Football" broadcast team as an analyst this season, will watch two of his former teams face each other in Week 2, as the 49ers host the NFC West rival Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium.

"Division games are always must-win," Sherman said when asked if Sunday's game is a must-win for the 49ers. "That's how it goes. You got to win in the division to get in the playoffs, so this is a huge game for both teams.

"It's a huge game for the 49ers coming off that loss to right the ship. They're going to feel that pressure to get this thing done, to get a win. So, yeah, in some ways, it's a must-win. It's not the end of the world right now, the sky isn't falling for the 49ers, but to fall to 0-2, the conversations will be starting and the stress level will increase."

The Seahawks are coming off a surprising 17-16 victory over Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos, and currently are first in the NFC West. Seattle isn't expected to be very good this season, and should provide San Francisco with a get-right game Sunday.

If the 49ers end up losing to the Seahawks, though, and begin the season 0-2, Sherman might need to make a new Super Bowl pick.

