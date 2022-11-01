49ers

Source: 49ers Trade Jeff Wilson Jr. to Dolphins for Fifth-Round Pick

By Angelina Martin

Source: 49ers trade Wilson Jr. to Dolphins for fifth-round pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers on Tuesday traded running back Jeff Wilson Jr. to the Miami Dolphins for a fifth-round pick, a league source told NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

It was reported Friday that San Francisco was willing to listen to offers on Wilson after the team acquired All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers.

The trade came just an hour before Tuesday's 1 p.m. PT NFL trade deadline, despite 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan stating Monday that he would be "surprised" if San Francisco made any more deals.

“I think we’re pretty set,” Shanahan told reporters during a conference call the day before the deadline. “But we’d listen to a call on anybody.

Sports

49ers 21 hours ago

49ers Set to Improve on Injury Front After Well-Timed Week 9 Bye

Dwight Howard 5 hours ago

Dwight Howard Wants to Join Warriors' Championship Hunt, Mentor James Wiseman

“We’re never not going to listen to people, but I’d be surprised if anything goes down, but until the deadline, we’re always listening.”

That willingness to barter with the Dolphins helped the 49ers recoup a future draft pick after sending four to Carolina for McCaffrey. The team also expects running back Elijah Mitchell to return from injury in the season's second half and join McCaffrey in the backfield.

Through eight games with the 49ers this season, Wilson rushed for 468 yards on 92 carries. That was good enough for the 26-year-old to rank 15th among all NFL running backs in yards rushing for 2022.

Wilson first signed with the 49ers in 2018 as an undrafted free agent and spent time that year between the team's practice squad and active roster.

After Tevin Coleman was injured in the 2019 season opener, Wilson was promoted to the 49ers' active roster again and contributed 105 yards rushing and four touchdowns on 27 carries in 10 games.

RELATED: 49ers overreactions: Has McCaffrey saved team's season?

Wilson caught a 20-yard reception in San Francisco's Super Bowl LIV loss to the Kansas City Chiefs that year and tallied 1,733 yards rushing and 15 touchdowns during his time in San Francisco.

Tuesday's trade reunites Wilson with his old teammate Raheem Mostert and former 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel in Miami after five seasons with the 49ers.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

49ersNFLJeff Wilson Jr.Dolphins
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us