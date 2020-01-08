The Return of ‘The 4 Golden Horsemen’

Nick Bosa. Arik Armstead. DeForest Buckner. Dee Ford.

"The 4 Golden Horsemen" of the 49ers defense are back.

Ford's full recovery from a quadriceps injury allows Robert Saleh, San Francisco’s Defensive Coordinator, to have once again many believe is the best defensive line in the NFL.

And at the best possible time: The Playoffs.

Alone, each of them can cause terror in any rival. But together, they bring the "Apocalypse" for contrary offenses.

San Francisco is only one of three teams this year that had four players with at least 6.5 sacks (Carolina and Jacksonville the other 2). Armstead (10.0), Bosa (9.0), Buckner (7.5) and Ford (6.5) were responsible for 33 of the 48 Niners sacks.

Together, "The Horsemen" had more sacks than nine NFL teams this year: Bears, Raiders, Bengals, Texans, Chargers, Falcons, Lions, Seahawks and Dolphins.

And the number could’ve been could be higher, had Ford not missed almost six games due to that nagging quad injury. Not only did he the 28-year-old Defensive End miss out on more sacks, his absence allowed rivals to put more men on Nick Bosa, limiting the rookie's impact.

In games in which Ford took at least 15 snaps, Bosa got 7.0 of his 9.0 sacks.

It's not a coincidence.

On Saturday against Minnesota, the challenge of these four great players will be to penetrate an offensive line that only allowed 66 hits to their Quarterback (Kirk Cousins) this season, 5th best in the NFL.

Cousins ​​may not be the most elusive QB in the league, but he has good protection. He was only sacked 28 times in 2019, 22nd in the NFL.

The return of Ford, who practiced at full strength this Wednesday, coupled with the return of Jaquiski Tart and Kwon Alexander, gives the Niners the strongest and healthiest defense they’ve had since week 8. But Saturday's success against the Vikings rides heavily on the shoulders of “The Horsemen”.

Time for Bosa, Armstead, Buckner and Ford to ride together again.

