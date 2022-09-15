‘Dangerous' Trey Lance Concerns Pete Carroll Ahead of 49ers-Seahawks Clash

'Dangerous' Lance concerns Carroll ahead of 49ers-Seahawks originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Trey Lance didn't have a pleasant 2022 NFL season debut in Week 1 against the Chicago Bears.

The 49ers slipped and slid their way to a disappointing 19-10 loss to the Bears. Lance misfired on more pass attempts (15) than he completed (13), and the offense struggled to move down the field in a Soldier Field monsoon.

Still, though, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll is sweating over Lance heading into the division rivals' Week 2 collision.

"We understand this guy and respect him at this point," Carroll said Wednesday. "We know that he’s very dangerous and makes a lot of guys effective in the game because he’s such a threat. So, we have to deal with that."

Lance was active in the 49ers' ground attack in Week 1, finishing as the team's leading rusher with 54 yards on 13 carries.

"He ran the ball 13 times in the game," Carroll said. "So, they are using him. That’s a major concern. He’s really effective in getting the ball down field. He’s had big plays all throughout his time playing. He had a couple big ones this last week."

Lance's first dose of extended playing time occurred last season in the 49ers' 28-21 loss to Seattle in Week 4. After Jimmy Garoppolo exited with a calf contusion, Lance played the entire second half against the Seahawks and logged 157 yards and two touchdowns on 9-of-18 passing. He also rushed seven times for 41 yards.

"We’ve seen him quite a bit now," Carroll said Wednesday. "He’s a very versatile athlete. They know what they’ve got."

The "dangerous" Lance will get another taste of the 49ers-Seahawks rivalry when the Week 2 matchup kicks off at 1:05 p.m. PT Sunday at Levi's Stadium.

