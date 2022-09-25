NFL Rumors: Trey Lance Out 4-6 Months; 49ers Remain ‘Firmly Committed' to QB

Report: 49ers 'firmly committed' to Lance; QB out 4-6 months originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

As Trey Lance recovers from the broken ankle he suffered in Week 2, the 49ers are hoping backup Jimmy Garoppolo can continue to help the team win moving forward.

But even if the 30-year-old quarterback succeeds under center in the months to come, San Francisco remains ‘firmly committed’ to Lance as their starter in the future amid a four- to six-month recovery timeline, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Sunday, citing sources.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Trey Lance has a recovering timeline of 4-6 months after he broke his fibula and tore his deltoid and sesamoid ligaments in his ankle. The #49ers remain firmly committed to him, sources say. https://t.co/DHrgCdMDUK — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 25, 2022

Garoppolo stepped in for Lance after he went down late in the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks. He went on to impress in front of the Levi’s Stadium crowd, helping the 49ers eventually walk away with a 27-7 win.

And although Garoppolo’s return at the position increased the 49ers’ Super Bowl odds and gives them a more experienced starter, Lance’s ability to lead the team in the long run is why San Francisco surrendered major draft capital to select him No. 3 overall in 2021.

It appears they don’t plan on diverting from that plan any time soon.

Lance underwent ankle surgery on Sept. 19, and the 49ers’ head team physician Dr. Tim McAdams said he is confident the 22-year-old will recover completely in time for the 2023 NFL season.

Based on Rapoport’s reporting, Lance could be recovered sometime between January and March. The 49ers want Lance to be as involved with the team as possible during his recovery, coach Kyle Shanahan said.

“I know some guys have been over there to already visit him, but yeah, we’re not sure yet, but as soon as he can get back in here and start rehabbing, we’re going to want him to be a part of everything,” Shanahan told reporters the day of Lance’s surgery.

It’s evident that the 49ers -- from the front office and coaches all the way down to the players -- will be there for Lance as he works his way back from his devastating injury.

And when he eventually returns, his starting position should be waiting for him.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast