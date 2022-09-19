49ers

Trey Lance Undergoes Surgery, Will Make Full Recovery for 49ers' 2023 Season

By Matt Maiocco

Lance undergoes surgery, will make full recovery for 2023 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Quarterback Trey Lance now begins his road back to the playing field.

Lance underwent season-ending surgery on Monday morning to repair a fractured right ankle and ligament damage at Stanford Hospital, the team announced in a statement.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The 49ers described the areas repaired as a fibula fracture (non-weight-bearing bone of the lower leg) and "ligament disruption."

"Lance will start the rehab process, and head team physician Dr. Tim McAdams is confident that he will recover completely in time for a full return in the 2023 season," the 49ers said in a statement.

Lance sustained the devastating injury in the first quarter of the 49ers' 27-7 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

Lance's right leg awkwardly got stuck underneath 345-pound Seattle defensive tackle Brian Mone and linebacker Cody Barton at the end of a running play that gained 2 yards.

Sports

NFL 2 hours ago

NFL Week 2 Winners, Losers: 49ers' Strange Jimmy Garoppolo Decision Justified

NFL 6 hours ago

What Kyle Shanahan Said to Trey Lance After 49ers QB's Season-Ending Injury

Lance had three rushing attempts for 13 yards in the first 12 1/2 minutes of the game.

Veteran Jimmy Garoppolo took over for Lance on Sunday and played efficiently as the 49ers evened their record at 1-1 for the season.

RELATED: What we learned as Lance injured, Garoppolo plays in 49ers' win

Garoppolo completed 13 of 21 pass attempts for 154 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions. He also had a 1-yard touchdown run.

Now, the 49ers move forward with Garoppolo as the starting quarterback and rookie Brock Purdy as the backup. The 49ers return to action Sunday night against Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

49ersNFLTrey Lance
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us