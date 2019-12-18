49ers

Watch E-40’s Official ‘Niner Gang’ 49ers Music Video

By Jessica Kleinschmidt

Bay Area rap legend E-40 in his ‘Niner Gang’ music video.

It's official. Well, it's music video official at least.

Bay Area rapper E-40 dropped his 49er themed song back in November and the official video was just posted on Wednesday and is filled with plenty of gold and red highlights.

The lyrics are still there of course including the old school feeling E-40 has with the current 11-3 team that compares Levi Stadium to the original Candlestick Park.

He also compliments the Faithful calling them "the liveliest fans in the NFL." 

Just a heads up -- "Bang bang Niner gang" will be stuck in your head for the rest of the day ... maybe even the rest of the week. Which is OK because it's the perfect answer when someone asks you "Who are we?"

Enjoy!

