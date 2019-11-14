Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) hits Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) with a helmet during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Cleveland.

An otherwise unremarkable game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers descended into chaos Thursday night when, with the game long decided, the Browns' Myles Garrett ripped the helmet off Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph and hit him in the head with it, NBC News reported.

"It's inexcusable," Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield — Garrett's own teammate — told Fox Sports after the game, which the Browns won, 21-7, in Cleveland. "I don't care, rivalry or not. We can't do that."

Garrett and two other players, Cleveland defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi and Pittsburgh center Maurkice Pouncey, were ejected — Ogunjobi and Pouncey for their roles in the melee that ensued upon Garrett's attack, which came with just eight seconds left in the game. During the brawl, Pouncey appeared to throw at least two punches and to kick Garrett in the helmet while he was on the ground.

NFL.com, the National Football League's official website, reported that Garrett and the other participants in the fight would be under review for possibly lengthy suspensions. Garrett wasn't immediately made available for comment.