'They Never Won Before': Bundchen Consoles Kids After Patriots Loss

Tom Brady's wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen, reportedly turned the New England Patriots' Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles into a teachable moment for the couple's children after Sunday's game.

According to USA Today Sports reporter Josh Peter, Brady's children — John, 10, Benjamin, 8, and Vivian, 5 — were visibly upset about the Patriots' 41-33 loss. Bündchen offered some consoling words as they waited for their father outside the Patriots' locker room.

When daughter Viviane lamented "the Eagles won the Super Bowl," the Brazilian supermodel replied, "Just this time. Daddy won five times. They never won before."

"Their whole life, they never won a Super Bowl. You have to let someone else win sometimes," Bündchen said of the Eagles, who brought home their first Lombardi Trophy on Sunday.

Peter reported Bündchen wiped tears away from the faces of the youngest Brady and son Benjamin, reminding them that "Sometimes you have to let other people win."

When Brady emerged from the locker room, the family embraced. Bündchen posted a photo of the family hugging to her Instagram account and congratulated the Eagles in her caption.

When Brady returned to the locker room after having a quiet moment with his children, USA Today reports that Bündchen offered in person congratulations to members of the Eagles as she left the stadium.