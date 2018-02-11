After two disappointing runs, Red Gerard came back to earn gold for the US in men’s snowboard slopestyle. It was Team USA's first medal at the 2018 Olympic Winter Games. (Published Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018)

South Korea won its first medal of the Pyeongchang Games, fierce winds upset the Alpine skiing schedule and other sports provided drama from the Olympics. Here's a look at the 2018 Winter Games by the numbers.

2 The number of times the men’s snowboard slopestyle has been run in the Winter Games and won by Americans. Sage Kotsenburg took gold in Sochi and Red Gerard defended the U.S. record Sunday morning in Pyeongchang, edging out Canada and Norway.

1,500 Lim Hyo-jun won South Korea’s first medal of the Pyeongchang Olympics, taking gold in the 1500 meter short track speeding skating with a time of 2:10:485. The defending Olympic champion, Charles Hamelin of Canada, got a penalty for impeding in the final. Lim earned the gold for the host country in his Olympic debut and broke the 2010 record of 2:10:949, set by Lee Jung-Su, also from South Korea.

1 North and South Korean women played on one hockey team against Switzerland in their Pyeongchang debut. Despite the crushing 8-0 loss, the unified nations had a sellout crowd cheering them on amid hopes for continued diplomacy. Among the most vocal of the Korean team's supporters was the squad sent by North Korean ruler Kim Jong Un, the 230 young women dressed in identical red track suits.

50 Wind speeds of 50 miles per hour interfered with the men’s downhill Alpine skiing event that was set for Sunday morning. It has been rescheduled for Feb. 15.

5,000 Speed skater Sven Kramer set three Olympic records when he won the 5000 meter with a time 6:09.76. The Dutch speed skater broke the 5000 Olympic record, became the first man to win eight Olympic speed skating medals and is the only one to win Olympic gold in the same even three times.

28.3M That’s how many people tuned in to watch the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang Games. Viewership peaked at 31.5 million as Team USA entered the stadium. It ranks as the most-watched Friday night program on television in the last four years. The last major television event? Sochi’s first night in 2014.

3 The U.S. women’s hockey team won its opening match with a 3-1win over Finland. The U.S. surrendered the first goal, but rallied for its first win.

