Shaun White Apologizes for Dragging American Flag - NBC Bay Area
BREAKING: 
Shooting at Florida High School
OLY-BAY
The 2018 Olympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang

The 2018 Olympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang

Every moment. Every medal. On every device.

Shaun White Apologizes for Dragging American Flag

White gets criticized on Twitter after his halfpipe victory

Published at 3:18 AM PST on Feb 14, 2018 | Updated 4 hours ago

    Winter Olympics PyeongChang 2018 Medal Count
    Country
    		Total
    1
    Germany    		72312
    2
    Netherlands    		54211
    3
    Norway    		35311
    See full medal count >
    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Golden: Watch Shaun White's Amazing Winning Halfpipe Run

    Snowboarder Shaun White apologized Wednesday for dragging a U.S. flag on the snow after his dramatic gold medal victory in the men’s halfpipe, but said he did not know he had let the flag touch the ground.

     “I remember being handed the flag but I was trying to put my gloves on and hold the flag and get board,” he told reporters afterward. “Honestly, if there was anything, I definitely didn’t mean any disrespect."

    These US Athletes Won Medals at the 2018 Winter OlympicsThese US Athletes Won Medals at the 2018 Winter Olympics

    "The flag that’s flying on my house right now is way up there. So sorry for that," White continued. "But I’m definitely proud — very proud — to be a part of Team USA and being an American and to be representing for everyone back home.”

    Watch Emotional Shaun White Watch His Own Gold Medal Run


    White reclaimed his Olympic halfpipe title, landing back-to-back 1440s to knock Japan’s Ayumu Hirano out of the top spot, and at the same time won the United States’ 100th all-time gold medal at the Winter Olympics.

    But White, who also won his third gold medal, immediately got criticism on Twitter for allowing the flag touch the ground several times while he was overcome with emotion following his career-capping performance.

    Shaun White Joins the TODAY Show

    One of the harsher tweets reported by the Washington Post: "@shaunwhite way to be classy. You win the gold medal and then proceed to drag the American flag across the ground. No respect. No excuses for this."

    Latest From Pyeongchang

    Feb. 14 Olympics Photos: Shaun White Wins 100th Gold for USFeb. 14 Olympics Photos: Shaun White Wins 100th Gold for US

    Is an Olympic Skateboarding Medal Next for Shaun White?Is an Olympic Skateboarding Medal Next for Shaun White?

    With skateboarding making its Olympic debut at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics, Shaun White may make his Summer Games debut.

    (Published 6 hours ago)

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices