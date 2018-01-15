Larry Nassar, a former doctor for USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University, pleaded guilty to multiple charges of sexual assault. He faces a sentence of at least 25 years in prison. (Published Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017)

Simone Biles, the golden girl of the 2016 Olympics, added her name Monday to the list of gymnasts who say they were molested by team doctor Larry Nassar, NBC News reported.

The revelation came on her social media accounts — one day before a weeklong sentencing hearing where Nassar will hear from nearly 100 victims.

"I am not afraid to tell my story anymore. I too am one of the many survivors that was sexually abused by Larry Nassar," she continued.

Biles' statement follows similar disclosures from three members of the 2012 "Fierce Five" team — McKayla Maroney, Aly Raisman and Gabby Douglas. They are not expected to be at Nassar's sentencing, but 2000 Olympian Jamie Dantzscher will testify at the marathon hearing.

