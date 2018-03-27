Jalen Rose's 100-Year-Old Grandmother to Sister Jean: 'It's Over'

Just how popular is Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt? So popular that items featuring the Loyola chaplain are flying off the shelves. NBC 5's Mary Ann Ahern has the story.

It appears the Final Four won’t just see Loyola and Michigan battling it out on the court, it will also feature the battle of some of the teams' oldest fans.

Loyola’s beloved Sister Jean has been credited as the secret weapon behind the Chicago team's shocking victories, with some speculating she may be responsible for divine intervention in the inexplicable buzzer-beaters that brought true madness to March Madness.

But it seems even she now has a new challenger to take on – the 100-year-old grandmother of former NBC player and University of Michigan alum Jalen Rose.

Rose, a member of the "Fab Five" who helped the Wolverines' reach two NCAA Finals in 1992 and 1993, posted a video to Instagram Monday showing his “grammie” Mary Belle Hicks offering up a message to the 98-year-old Chicago nun.

“Sister Jean, it's been a good ride, but it’s over Saturday,” Hicks, decked out in Michigan gear, warns. "Go Blue! One hundred."

Sister Jean bolted into the spotlight as one of the biggest stars of the competition so far. The 98-year-old has become a best-selling bobblehead, appeared on T-shirts and other gear supporting the Chicago team, and was even celebrated in lego form.



Both have years of loyalty under their belts, but just who will win the battle of the fans? The answer remains to be seen.