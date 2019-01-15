Ex-Yankees MVP Closer Accused of Child Sex Abuse

John Karl Wetteland, 52, was booked into the Denton County Jail Monday, charged with continuous sex abuse of a child under 14.

World Series MVP pitcher John Wetteland is out on bond, accused in North Texas of continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14.

Wetteland, 52, who now lives in Trophy Club, was booked into the Denton County Jail Monday and posted a $25,000 bond the same day.

Investigators haven't released any details about the allegation or Wetteland's relationship to his accuser. The former major leaguer has not issued a statement and it's not clear if he's obtained an attorney.

Wetteland played 12 seasons in the majors for the Rangers, Yankees, Expos and Dodgers before retiring in 2000. After winning a World Series in New York in 1996, where he was named the series MVP, he landed in Arlington where he spent the final four years of his career setting a team record of 150 saves.

His final game was on Sept. 20, 2000; at age 33, after his Rangers contract expired during the offseason, he retired from baseball. Wetteland was later inducted into the team's Hall of Fame in 2005.

Before joining the Rangers, Wetteland spent two seasons with the New York Yankees and three each with the Expos and Dodgers. The All-Star closer clsoed out his career with a record of 48-45, 330 saves, 804 strike outs and a 2.93 ERA from 1989-2000.

According to a report from The Dallas Morning News, in North Texas Wetteland coached baseball and taught Bible studies at Liberty Christian School in Argyle after retiring from baseball, but apparently has no connection to the school at this time.

Wetteland and his wife divorced in 2015. They have four children.