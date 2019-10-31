WWE Hosts Saudi Arabia's First Women's Wrestling Match

In this Oct. 11, 2019, photo, World Wrestling Entertainment logos appear on screens before a WWE news conference at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) held the first women's wrestling match in Saudi Arabia on Thursday, NBC News reported.

The contest featured two WWE super stars: Lacey Evans and Natalya. Evans is a U.S. Marine veteran while Natalya is a Canadian-American two-time Women's Champion in WWE. The two athletes battled it out in Saudi Arabia's capital, Riyadh, and Natalya emerged victorious.

Both Evans and Natalya were required to wear body suits to cover their arms and legs instead of fighting in the more revealing gear that they would normally wear when competing in the U.S.

Saudi Arabia has attempted to rebrand its image as one of the world's most oppressive countries for women by introducing reforms in recent years.