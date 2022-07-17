Giants Observations: Logan Webb, Bats Close Out First Half With Brewers Win

What we learned as Giants close out season's first half with bang originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Giants closed out the first half of the 2022 regular season in style.

A 9-5 win over the Milwaukee Brewers Sunday afternoon at Oracle Park had a little bit of everything. Logan Webb (W, 6 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 5 K) was stellar and the Giants' offense put on a show.

Taking three of four from the Brewers and winning seven of their last nine games, Giants manager Gabe Kapler expects the recent momentum to carry over into the second half.

Here are three observations from Sunday's game.

Taking his talents to South Shore

Webb was not selected as an NL All-Star, even though he probably should have been. On Sunday, he reminded everyone of just how deserving he was.

He not only continued a streak of dominant pitching from Giants starters but closed out the first half with an exclamation point.

Big ovation for Webb 👏 pic.twitter.com/gepPQISn2E — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) July 17, 2022

When asked on June 25 if he was hoping to hear his name called for the Midsummer Classic, Webb played it cool, saying that of course he would be honored to be named an All-Star, but at the same time wouldn't mind a few days off in Lake Tahoe.

With fellow starter Carlos Rodón and outfielder Joc Pederson set to represent the Giants in Los Angeles this week, Webb will be cheering them on while enjoying time off (hopefully) at the lake.

Red-hot Slater

The Giants were extra aggressive on the bases on Sunday beginning with Austin Slater in the top of the first inning, who lined a base hit to left field and was able to extend it to a double.

Slater then collected his second hit of the afternoon, a single to center, in the bottom of the third. Not only is he an aggressive baserunner who players excellent defense all over the outfield, but he's red hot at the plate. After a 4-for-5 game on Friday night, he reached base four times (2-for-3, 2 BB) again on Sunday, boosting his average to .303.

Prior to Sunday's game, Slater was 10-for-21 (.476) over his last seven games, 19-for-42 (.452) over his last 15 and 26-for-71 (.366) over his last 30.

He's the Giants' hottest hitter right now and, historically, an excellent base stealer, swiping 37 of his 40 career stolen base attempts.

Going out with a bang

The Giants certainly closed out the first half in style. In addition to Webb's dominance on the mound, San Francisco's offense crushed Brewers' pitching.

A sacrifice fly from Wilmer Flores in the first, an RBI single from Brandon Belt in the second and an RBI double and single off the bats of Pederson and Joey Bart in the third gave the Giants a 4-1 lead.

That set the stage for LaMonte Wade Jr., who blasted a three-run home run into McCovey Cove to extend the Giants' lead to 7-1.

SPLASH HIT FOR LAMONTE ð¦ pic.twitter.com/Hz6H5wtRfJ — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) July 17, 2022

Belt added on in the bottom of the sixth, crushing a two-run homer to right and giving Webb a very comfortable 9-1 lead.

The Brewers tacked on four more runs to close the gap before Camilo Doval came on to close out the ninth.

Captain Belt goes yard ð«¡pic.twitter.com/aeyNEP0v4r — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) July 17, 2022

Sunday's victory gave the Giants their third straight win and seventh in nine games.

With the All-Star break officially underway, San Francisco will hope to pick up right where they left off in their first series back against the Los Angeles Dodgers on July 21.

