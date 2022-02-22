Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers Offers ‘No News' on Future After '12-Day Cleanse'

By Steve Coulter

NBC Universal, Inc.

Aaron Rodgers Offers ‘No News’ on Future After '12-Day Cleanse' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Is Aaron Rodgers retiring? Is the four-time MVP ditching the Green Bay Packers once and for all?

The quarterback’s future remains up in the air after Rodgers’ latest sit down on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday.

Expectations were that Rodgers might clarify a cryptic Instagram post where he thanked his teammates for being “the icing on the beautiful cake we call our jobs: football.”

Instead the Packers QB admitted he was coming out of a 12-day cleanse and his first thought was “intense gratitude.”

Rodgers’ Instagram post featured an image of Packer teammates Davante Adams and Randall Cobb without the reigning MVP standing between like he normally does before Green Bay games.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

The post also thanked his one-time fiancé and actress Shailene Woodley.

The couple broke up earlier this month. Woodley did not attend the 2022 NFL Awards Ceremony where Rodgers collected his fourth MVP trophy.

Sports

Warriors 17 hours ago

Draymond Green ‘Shooting' for Warriors Return Within Three to Four Weeks

Steph Curry 22 hours ago

Wild Stats From Steph Curry's Monster NBA All-Star Game Performance

Despite the individual award, the 2021 NFL season did not end on a high note for the Rodgers as Green Bay lost again in the playoffs to the San Francisco 49ers.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Aaron RodgersNFLGreen Bay Packers
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us