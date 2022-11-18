Aaron Rodgers, Packers receive ‘interesting’ boos at Lambeau Field originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Aaron Rodgers has had plenty to talk about this year with the Green Bay Packers, but when it comes to getting booed by his own fans, he was left with one word: “Interesting.”

The Packers finally gave the Lambeau Field crowd something to cheer about last Sunday when they earned an overtime win over the Dallas Cowboys. The team quickly found itself back in the loss column on Thursday, though, with a 27-17 defeat against the Tennessee Titans.

Green Bay surrendered a rushing touchdown to Derrick Henry with 32 seconds left in the first half, giving Tennessee a 14-6 edge. Rodgers and Co. quickly headed back to the locker room and were met with boos from restless fans.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

After the game, Rodgers was asked about the boos and took a little while before providing his one-word answer:

Aaron Rodgers reacts to getting booed at Lambeau Field “Interesting” pic.twitter.com/2xknqcs7lk — Gifdsports (@gifdsports) November 18, 2022

Rodgers had a passable statline in the game: 24-for-39 passing, 227 yards and two touchdowns. It was far from enough against the AFC South-leading Titans, however.

Thursday’s loss added more disappointment to an underwhelming season in Green Bay. After starting the year 3-1, the Packers have dropped six of their last seven games. They are five games back of the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC North and would have the No. 12 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft if the season ended right now.

For now, the Packers’ current No. 12 has bigger issues in front of him. Next up for Rodgers and Co. is a Sunday Night Football showdown with the 8-1 Philadelphia Eagles in Week 12. They will then face the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Dec. 4 before going on bye and returning to Lambeau Field for Monday Night Football against the Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 19.

If the Packers continue their losing ways on the road, they may be greeted with more boos at home a month from now.