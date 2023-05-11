Aaron Rodgers to make Jets debut on Monday Night Football vs. Bills originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Aaron Rodgers era in New York will begin under the bright lights against a division rival.

The NFL announced Thursday morning that the Jets will open the 2023 season at home for a Monday Night Football showdown versus the Buffalo Bills.

The game will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, Sept. 11, from MetLife Stadium with ESPN on the broadcast.

Rodgers joined the Jets this offseason after the team completed a blockbuster trade with the Green Bay Packers ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft. After 18 seasons in the NFC North, the 39-year-old quarterback won’t have to wait long to face a division foe from the AFC East.

Rodgers is 2-2 all-time against the Bills. His most recent matchup against them was also in primetime as the Bills earned a 27-17 victory over the Packers on Sunday Night Football last October.

The NFL had already announced one Jets matchup prior to Thursday. New York is set to host the Miami Dolphins on Nov. 24 in the league’s first ever Black Friday game.

Rodgers and Co. will find out the rest of their 2023 schedule during the NFL’s full release Thursday night.