Andrew Whitworth's Wife Asks Rams Fans Not to Sell Tickets to 49ers Fans

Whitworth's wife asks Rams fans not to sell tickets to 49ers fans

The 49ers are returning home to face the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship game.

Okay, maybe not Levi's Stadium, but their second home -- SoFi Stadium.

After beating the Green Bay Packers 13-10 on Saturday at Lambeau Field, the 49ers will continue their journey to Super Bowl LVI on the road, but at the friendly confines of their division rival.

In San Francisco's Week 18 win over the Rams, rowdy 49ers fans overtook SoFi Stadium, creating a home-field environment on the road. The Rams were caught off guard by the overwhelming support for the opposing team and it eventually played a role in the thrilling 27-24 overtime win.

With the 49ers set to return to SoFi on Sunday, the wife of Rams offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth cautioned against selling tickets to 49ers fans.

If you @RamsNFL fans want to sell your tickets - I’ll buy them. Just DO NOT sell them to the other team PLEASE! — Melissa Whitworth (@mrs_whit77) January 23, 2022

Since Week 18, the Rams appear to have taken extreme measures in order to prevent another takeover down south.

Tell me you’re scared without telling me you’re scared… #FTTB pic.twitter.com/2ox9cn9Nyb — Monica Sanchez (@monicasanchez9) January 23, 2022

The 49ers are encouraging any and all fans to show up Sunday in Los Angeles.

Need lots of Red in Sofi Sunday!!😇🤟🏾 — Fred Warner (@fred_warner) January 24, 2022

Can’t wait to see our Faithful show out in SoFi! — Kyle Juszczyk (@JuiceCheck44) January 24, 2022

If the 49ers are able to create a similar environment to the Week 18 atmosphere that helped propel them into the playoffs, it will go a long way in deciding who will represent the NFC in the Super Bowl on February 13.

