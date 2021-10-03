Andrew Wiggins

Andrew Wiggins Gets COVID-19 Vaccine, Can Play in Warriors Home Games

By Kendra Andrews

Wiggins gets COVID vaccine, eligible for all Warriors home games originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Andrew Wiggins has gotten the COVID-19 vaccine, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr announced Sunday. Due to San Francisco's health and safety protocols, this means that Wiggins will now be eligible to play in all home games at Chase Center throughout the season.

Kerr wouldn't make any other comments regarding Wiggins' vaccination update, but said, "He just told me today that he was fine with us acknowledging it and that will be the end of it."

Kerr is correct -- this does mark the end to a saga that would have been a big blow to the Warriors if they had started the season without Wiggins and couldn't rely on him at the small forward spot. 

After being vocal about his desire to not take the mandated vaccine, Wiggins missed practiced on Saturday because he was "under the weather." He wasn't with the team on Sunday, but Kerr says he'll be available for the Warriors' preseason game in Portland on Monday night. 

Most importantly, though, Wiggins will also now be available for every home game of the season.

