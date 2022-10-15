Andrew Wiggins, Warriors Finalizing Four-Year, $109M Extension, Per Agents

Agents: Wiggins, Warriors finalizing four-year, $109M extension originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors handed out not one, but two massive contract extensions on Saturday.

Hours after the news of Jordan Poole's four-year, $140 million extension, Golden State agreed to a four-year, $109 million extension with All-Star forward Andrew Wiggins, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Kendra Andrews reported, citing Wiggins' agents.

Extensions for both Poole and Wiggins were two of the Warriors' biggest priorities this offseason after each played important roles in Golden State's four NBA championship in eight seasons.

As The Athletic's Anthony Slater points out, Wiggins will take a salary cut with his extension, dropping him from $33.6 million down to $24-26 million. Wiggins also will receive a player option in the final year of his extension.

With Wiggins now under contract for four additional seasons, the Warriors' offseason checklist is complete, just days ahead of their 2022-23 season opener against the Los Angeles Lakers on October 18.

