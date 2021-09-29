Andrew Wiggins Won't Be Paid for Home Games Missed From Vaccine Mandates

Wiggins won't be paid for home games missed from vaccine mandates originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Unvaccinated NBA players in San Francisco and New York -- the Warriors, New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets -- will be docked their pay for missing home games due to local COVID-19 vaccine mandates, the NBA announced Wednesday.

"Any player who elects not to comply with local vaccination mandates will not be paid for games that he misses," NBA spokesman Mike Bass said Wednesday in a statement to the media.

That means if Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins continues to be unvaccinated, he would lose millions for missing home games at Chase Center. That possibility was presented to Wiggins on Monday during Warriors Media Day.

“I know,” Wiggins said. “And it’s my problem, not yours.”

He attempted to receive an exemption based on religious beliefs, but the NBA denied that request.

Wiggins is expected to share the court with his Warriors teammates on Wednesday for the first scrimmage of training camp. However, if he doesn't want to lose a large chunk of change, Wiggins will have to act fast.

He will have to be fully vaccinated by the time the Warriors welcome the Los Angeles Clippers to Chase Center for their regular season home opener on Oct. 21.

The Warriors have roster options if Wiggins continues to cling to his stance against the vaccine, but they of course hope he changes his decision and is available for as many games as possible.

Wiggins is making over $31.5 million this season.

