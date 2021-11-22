Anthony DeSclafani, Giants Agree to Three-Year, $36M Contract

DeSclafani turns big season into three-year Giants contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Anthony DeSclafani bet on himself when he came to San Francisco, signing a one-year contract and hoping that a big year could set him up for a huge multi-year contract after the season. It turns out that second deal came from the Giants, too.

The Giants on Monday announced that they're bringing DeSclafani back on a three-year, $36 million deal, the largest handed out by Farhan Zaidi and Scott Harris in their time in charge. The contract brings a key member of the rotation back and gives the front office stability for a rotation that previously consisted of just Logan Webb.

DeSclafani will make $12 million in each of the next three seasons. To clear a roster spot, the Giants designated outfielder Alex Dickerson for assignment. Dickerson is arbitration-eligible and seemed likely to get non-tendered anyway.

DeSclafani, 31, had his best season in 2021, finding a new gear while working with a coaching staff in San Francisco that has proven to be a draw for free agents. He had a 3.17 ERA in 31 starts and set a career-high with 13 wins. DeSclafani struck out 8.2 batters per nine innings with low home run and walk rates. Had it not been for a brutal start against the Dodgers in the first half, he very likely would have been an All-Star for the first time.

DeSclafani joined Kevin Gausman, Alex Wood and Johnny Cueto in hitting free agency at the end of the season. The Giants have expressed interest in reunions with Gausman and Wood, as well. They have been aggressive in looking to rebuild their rotation early in free agency, and the DeSclafani move likely won't be the last one before a potential lockout on Dec. 1.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast