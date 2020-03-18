A’s Ask Fan With Coronavirus to Throw Out Opening Day First Pitch

Justin Wilhite is an A's fan from Rancho Cordova, a suburb of Sacramento.

One of his tweets recently went viral after he announced to the world, while wearing an A's beanie, that he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

He was open about how much the illness can take over your body no matter who you are. He said on Twitter that he's 39 and healthy, but the virus is "kicking my ass."

I have it. Don’t sleep on this thing people. I’m a very healthy type I diabetic. My body is fighting it very well but it’s kicking my ass. Don’t be a moron. Stay home! pic.twitter.com/X0Lb2FYE6z — Justin (@jwdaddy80) March 17, 2020

A's president Dave Kaval got wind of Justin's tweet and wanted to see if he could help out. Kaval said he would be happy to host Justin and have him throw out the first pitch on Opening Day.

As of now, Opening Day has been pushed back from its original two-week delay due to the coronavirus pandemic. It won't be until May, at the earliest, that regular-season games are played. But when the time comes, Justin will be there at the Oakland Coliseum, throwing out the first pitch in front of his favorite team.

Justin said the outpour of support has been overwhelming, and has a message for everyone out there:

"Hopefully it helps people realize the reality of this thing," he told NBC Sports California on Tuesday.

The sports world has been hit hard with the coronavirus pandemic. Events across the globe have been suspended and canceled due to the widespread illness.

But it's small tokens like this that shows the community is coming together despite the tough circumstances.