A's Become First in MLB to Sell Tickets for Bitcoin

The Oakland A's on Wednesday became the first team in Major League Baseball to sell tickets for cryptocurrency when it sold a full-season suite for one bitcoin, according to a team news release.

Voyager Digital, a publicly traded crypto-asset platform based in New York City, purchased the six-person suite.

Fans can buy a full-season six-person suite for one bitcoin until Thursday, the team said. The cryptocurrency price means the final suite cost may fluctuate depending on when it’s purchased.

"We’re eager to welcome Voyager to the Coliseum when the 2021 season starts this Thursday," A’s President Dave Kaval said in a statement. "Cryptocurrency is a viable and tangible currency model, and we know other forward-thinking companies and individuals will join Voyager in using this payment for ticket purchases."

Voyager co-founder and CEO Steve Ehrlich said the company has a "strong relationship" with A’s right fielder Stephen Piscotty and looks to grow the relationship with the club. He added the suite will be shared with its customer base "in the Bay Area and beyond."

The A's open the season at home Thursday against the Houston Astros. First pitch is at 7:07 p.m.

The Oakland Coliseum, under current health guidelines, will allow a limited number fans at A's games. The club expects about 12,000 fans for the opener.

Six-person private suites for individual games also are on sale for $594 for select April games, the team said. For more information, visit athletics.com/suites.